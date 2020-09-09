'KUWTK': Relive 7 of the Show's Most Iconic Moments

On Tuesday, the world of reality TV was rocked with the news that Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end after 20 seasons. First premiering on E! in 2007, the series' 14-year run, making it one of the longest-running reality television series in the United States, has led to several iconic and memorable moments. The series' end was announced by Kim Kardashian, who shared the news on Instagram. In a post, Kardashian wrote that "it is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians." She said that she and the other members of her family "are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children." She went on to reveal that the final batch of episodes will air sometime in 2021. As fans flocked to social media to react to the news, the announcement has caused many to reflect on some of the most memorable moments of the series. Given that the series follows the lives of Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as their sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and momager Kris Jenner, and brother, Rob Kardashian, among many other family members and friends, Keeping Up With the Kardashians has paved the way for more than just a few iconic moments that will live on well after the series airs its final episode.

Kim Loses an Earring Perhaps one of the most iconic moments of the series came in Season 6 when Kim was reduced to tears after losing a diamond earring in the ocean. The moment led to Kourtney uttering the now-iconic line, "Kim, there's people that are dying." Thankfully, the earring was later found by little sis Kylie. prevnext

Khloe Goes to Jail Keeping Up With the Kardashians has seen its fair share of drama, including a stint in jail for Khloe. In Season 3, the series documented the aftermath of Khloe's arrest for driving under the influence. She had initially been sentenced to community service and ordered to complete a DUI course, though after violating her probation, she was on her way to jail. The drive there proved to be the perfect scene for a selfie for Kim, leading to their momager exclaiming, "Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail." prevnext

"You're Doing Amazing, Sweetie" Keeping Up With the Kardashians has led to many meme-worthy moments, but none of them moreso than Kris' memorable line, "you're doing amazing, sweetie." That line came back in Season 1 as Kim posed for Playboy. prevnext

Kanye West Proposes KUWTK hasn't shied away from documenting the family's love life, and one relationship came full circle back in Season 9, when Kanye West dropped to one knee and proposed to Kim on her 33rd birthday. The proposal took place in front of an orchestra on the field of Oracle Park, with the entire KarJenner family present to watch. prevnext

Kim and Khloe Fight Of course, the series has also seen its fair share of drama and family fights. Before that now-infamous Season 18 fight between Kim and Kourtney, Kim and Khloe got into a heated disagreement. The argument, which involved Kim hitting Khloe multiple times with her bag, occurred after a trip to a dealership and led to the line, "Don't be f–ing rude!" prevnext

Kris' Allergic Reaction KUWTK also hasn't shied away from a bit of medical drama. In one episode, Kris suffered an allergic reaction while vacationing in the Dominican Republic, waking up during her getaway with a severely swollen lip. A preview for the episode had initially led viewers to speculate that there had been a mishap with lip fillers, though the full episode revealed that Kris had suffered an allergic reaction to food. prevnext