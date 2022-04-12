Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Cozy up in New Late Night Photos

✖

Kim Kardashian posted two new photos of herself and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on Monday, and her fans went wild. The pictures were apparently taken in the corner booth of a restaurant where she and Davidson had their hands all over each other. As always, the post drew out some controversial comments on the pair's relationship.

Kardashian captioned her new post: "late nite snack," but whether she was referring to the half-eaten food on the table or the man in her arms was unclear. She and Davidson held onto each other in both pictures, and in one he planted a kiss on her cheek while in the other they simply stared into each other's eyes. Kardashian got over 6 million likes on the post in a matter of hours, and many friends and fans left comments complimenting the happy couple.

"I'm actually loving this for Kim! YOU GO SWEETIE," one fan wrote. Another added: "Peace looks great on you Kim," while a third commented: "And the internet goes wild." Some comments even came from Kardashian's famous family, including Khloe who sardonically wrote: "Stop."

Of course, there were other comments that were not so positive or supportive. Kardashian's romance with Davidson comes in the midst of her divorce from rapper Ye – formerly known as Kanye West. Many fans speculate that Kardashian's unlikely romance with Davidson is some kind of publicity stunt meant to guide the narrative around her split from Ye.

Kardashian and Ye began dating in 2012 before Kardashian's previous marriage was fully dissolved. She and Ye got married in 2014 and had four children together. It was during this marriage that the public became aware of Ye's mental health struggles and some of his more severe symptoms began to manifest on the world stage. He later revealed that he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and that he has recovered from an addiction to opioids.

These days, Ye's public stunts are often met with frustrated pleas from fans that he get help for his bipolar disorder. Since Davidson suffers from borderline personality disorder, fans often compare the two in their commentary. Some of Kardashian's critics believe that these kinds of comparisons are intentional and that her relationship with Davidson was contrived to prevent critics from questioning Kardashian for leaving Ye while he deals with these ailments.

Whatever the truth, Kardashian and Davidson are now nearly six months into their public relationship and they show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Kardashian's divorce from Ye is ongoing.