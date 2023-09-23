'Glass Onion' Star Revealed as Pete Davidson's New Girlfriend

Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline are now dating following their individual public breakups. "Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning," a source revealed to Us Weekly. "They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats." Cline, 25, and Davidson, 29, were spotted together after Davidson called off his relationship with Chase Sui Wonders following less than a year of dating.

"There's no bad blood or any hard feelings between them," according to an insider who told Us in August the breakup is not the fault of either party. "Their relationship had simply run its course, and they decided they just wanted different things." Wonders, 27, and Davidson, 28, met on the set of Bodies Bodies Bodies and went public with their relationship earlier this year following his brief romance with Emily Ratajkowski. Additionally, he has been linked to other celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian, for a period between October 2021 and August 2022, and he dated Phoebe Dynevor for four months in early 2021. He also made headlines in 2016 for his engagement to Ariana Grande, which lasted for several months.

According to Davidson, in a recent episode of the podcast "Real Ones With Jon Bernthal," he explained what was happening in his love life and said, "I'm in my 20s and I've dated people. And for some reason, that's very crazy and interesting to people. I don't think it's interesting. I've been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years, I've dated 10 people. I don't think that's that crazy, but to some people, that's very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about."

As for Cline, she stirred rumors of a split with Jackson Guthy after unfollowing him on Instagram in July. Before their breakup, the former couple had been photographed spending time together since June 2022. She initially gained attention for her relationship with her Outer Banks costar, Chase Stokes. Their relationship began in 2020 after meeting on the set of the hit Netflix series. After over one year of dating, they announced they had called off their romance in November 2021.

"Some people can [discuss their personal life] — I can't. If you give everything, like, 100 percent of your energy, away, where's the rest for yourself? You finally understand why people in the public eye keep their circles small," Cline said in an interview with Today in February. "I realized there are parts of my life that only me or one other person are entitled to. I prefer it that way. It also just makes things more special. That's usually how relationships are."