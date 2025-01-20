Kim Kardashian Has a New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian is an admitted hopeless romantic, but after her divorce from Kanye West, a whirlwind romance with SNL alum Pete Davidson, and an alleged fling with Odell Beckham Jr., the SKIMS founder insisted she was on a dating hiatus. After months of rumors that she’s dating someone new, she confirmed such in the trailer for Season 6 of her Hulu family reality series, The Kardashians.

In one clip, the reality star turned lawyer reveals plans for her home expansion, showing extra closet space being built out. “To here,” she blocks out the imaginary space with her open arms, “I make a whole ‘his’ closet.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You must really like him,” replies her momager, Kris Jenner, 69. “He’ll be happy,” Kim replies.

In her confessional the mother of four tells producers, “I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys. Me not dating, and not wanting love and attention? I don’t think you know me.”

Following her separation from West after six years of marriage, Kim dated comedian Davidson for nine months in 2022 after reconnecting when she hosted SNL in October 2021. Soon after, they were spotted at movie dates and at amusement parks. As it turns out, it was Kardashian who made the first move after he skipped her afterparty.

“I called the producer at SNL and I was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number?’ And they were like, ‘Yeah,’ and I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking like: heard about this BDE, need to get out there, like I need to just like jumpstart my — I was just basically DTF,” she admitted.

They split reportedly due to their hectic schedules. She was later spotted with Beckham but things reportedly fizzled out within a year.