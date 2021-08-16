Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Deny Being Back Together After Report Goes Viral

✖

Conflicting reports emerged this weekend indicating that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were back together again, but the latest indicates that they are still broken up. Sources close to the couple told In Touch Weekly that they were rekindling their romance on Sunday, but on Monday sources close to them told TMZ it wasn't true. Kardashian and Thompson have still both refrained from weighing in on the reports publicly.

An insider said that Kardashian was "desperate to make it work" with Thompson on Sunday in spite of his history of infidelity and that Thompson had "promised to do better." This source seemed to suggest that they were not just interested in staying together for their daughter True's sake, but that they wanted to have a second child together as well. The source at TMZ disputed this, saying that Kardashian and Thompson are cordial for the sake of True, but are not interested in a romantic relationship. The couple's behavior and recent photographs of them together seem to support the latter story more than the former, though some fans are growing confused.

Fans on social media have already taken umbrage with the phrasing of this statement, which emphasizes Kardashian's "trust issues" rather than Thompson's history of unfaithfulness. Another source told In Touch: "Tristan will always be True's dad, and he’s a good father to her, but he'll never be a good partner to Khloé. She still held out hope so this is yet another wake-up call, hopefully, the last. Khloé will move on, but it's bittersweet and heartbreaking."

So far, Kardashian and Thompson have not commented on this alleged change to their romantic status, though they often ignore these kinds of reports from various outlets. The couple has been on-again, off-again repeatedly over the last few years, and it can be difficult to judge their standing at the best of time.

Fans did note that Kardashian refrained from posting a Father's Day tribute to Thompson back in June, which seemed like a bad sign for their relationship. In the past, even when the couple was on bad terms they would acknowledge each other as co-parents if nothing else.

Kardashian's last heartfelt post about Thompson came in March when she publicly wished him a happy 30th birthday. At the time she wrote: "The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before. Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you."

"I'm thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything," Kardashian continued at the time. I hope you know today and every day how loved you are by me and so many. "I can't wait for all of the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!"