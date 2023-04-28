'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Gets Engaged After Divorce Party

Angelina Pivarnick is engaged! The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star's boyfriend, Vinny Tortorella, popped the question during Thursday's episode of the MTV show the day after Pivarnick celebrated her divorce from Chris Larangeira. The Jersey Shore crew was shocked as Tortorella moved to the front of the table to ask his girlfriend to marry him in front of the whole group.

"I love you so much," he told Pivarnick. "A lot of things in life aren't guaranteed, but something that I've learned since I met you is loving you is gonna be guaranteed for the rest of my life." He continued, "If there's anything beyond life, I want us to love each other, do everything – good, bad, little, big – I'll always have your back. I know you'll have my back. I want to grow old with you, I want to experience everything with you. I wouldn't want to experience it with anyone else – together, as one."

As he pulled out the ring and got down on one knee, Tortorella added, "My best friend, I love you so much and I just wanted to give you something. I love you, Ang, and I hope that you'll marry me." Pivarnick looked stunned for a moment before she told her fiancé, "100 times over yes, babe!"

To say Pivarnick's co-stars were shocked is an understatement. "What the f-?" DJ Pauly D said in a confessional. "Holy moly, I can't believe this just went down." Jenni "JWOWW" Farley was just as surprised, telling the cameras, "Holy f-ing s-. I'm speechless, I had no idea they were even this serious!" Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi agreed, "I mean, I really like the guy, so amazing, Ang! But what the f-? We just met him," as Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino noted, "This is a mind-blowing development in the squad. Like, yesterday was the divorce party. Go straight to a proposal? It's wild."

Pauly D joked later to the group, "You know she just burned her wedding dress yesterday! Now she's gonna have to buy another one." But despite the ribbing of her co-stars, Pivarnick couldn't have been happier to be celebrating her engagement. "If you would have told me that I would have my divorce party last night and now I'm engaged officially, I would tell you right now you're full of dog s-," she told the camera. "But here I am, engaged, and I'm getting married again."