U2 bass guitarist Adam Clayton and his wife Mariana Teixeira de Carvalho are calling it quits. After more than a decade of marriage, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to the Sunday World on April 29 that Clayton, 64, and Carvalho, 45, have "amicably divorced" and remain committed to co-parenting their 6-year-old daughter Alba.

"After more than 10 years of marriage, musician Adam Clayton and lawyer Mariana Teixeira de Carvalho have amicably divorced," the spokesperson said. "Both will continue to be fully involved in the care of their daughter and they request that the family's privacy be respected."

Clayton and Carvalho tied the knot in September 2013. BBC reported at the time that the couple had initially planned to exchange vows in France, but they ultimately opted for an intimate ceremony at a registry office in Dublin, with a second ceremony held just days later on the French Riviera at the 14th-century château in Mandelieu-la-Napoule. Prior to saying "I do," Clayton and Carvalho had dated for four years, with the guitarist dropping to one knee and popping the question in Brazil earlier in 2013.

Four years after their marriage, the couple went on to welcome their first child together, daughter Alba, in July 2017. They announced the birth by placing a personal advertisement in The Irish Times, which read, "Adam and Mariana Clayton are delighted to announce the birth of their beautiful baby girl Alba." While Alba marked Clayton and Carvalho's first and only child together, she was Clayton's second, as he is also dad to a son, born in 2010, from a previous relationship.

Opening up about his and Carvalho's relationship while accepting the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award at the MusiCares MAP Fund benefit in 2017, Clayton recalled, per the Daily Mail, "I was in Brazil and I met a lawyer who was smart and beautiful. We started dating. I got married in sobriety to Mariana. I didn't think that would happen. She's never seen me drinking, but she does know me crazy. Thank you, Mariana, for the wonderful life we have together and for making every day more meaningful.

Prior to his relationship with Carvalho, Clayton had a high-profile romance with supermodel Naomi Campbell. The pair were briefly engaged in 1994, but later split that same year. He was also previously engaged to Suzie Smith, former assistant to U2's manager Paul McGuinness, in 2006. They split the following year.