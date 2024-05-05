King Charles Makes Big Royal Announcement Amidst Cancer Treatment

On Saturday, King Charles III announced that he has officially confirmed the patronages of himself and his wife, Queen Camilla. The two head royals' patronages were reviewed after the king took the throne, and process is finally finished. With the king's ongoing cancer treatment and other sad news within the British royal family, this was some welcome good news to report.

Together, the king and his wife are patrons of over 1,000 organizations that will now continue to get their support. The review of their patronages began in September of 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, when the king took over as monarch. However, the review happens to be complete just days before the one-year anniversary of the king's formal coronation. In that time, the king has added 302 more patronages to his list, while his queen has added another 24.

Patronages have become one of the most important roles of the royal family in modern times, and a lot of charities and organizations rely on them. The royals donate time and money to these organizations, and sometimes serve as their presidents if applicable. According to the royal family's website, "Having a Royal Patron or President provides vital publicity for the work of these organisations, and allows their enormous achievements and contributions to society to be recognised and promoted."

These organizations range from well known charities like the British red cross to smaller, more niche charity organizations, or even specific regiments of the armed forces. When the queen passed away, she was the patron for 492 organizations, and some of those have been picked up by her heir. Others will still be distributed among other working royals, including Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The review was not just a formality – according to a report by Hello! Magazine, 74 organizations will no longer have the king as their patron. More announcements are expected in the coming weeks, all resulting from this review. For now, we know that the king will be the patron for The Royal British Legion and a suicide helpline called The Samaritans, while he and Camilla will be patrons for The Jockey Club together. Camilla will also become the president for the Sandringham branch of The Women's Institute.

This news comes as the king returns to his public-facing duties with the approval of his doctors. The king's cancer treatment is reportedly going well and showing signs of improvement, though officials have resisted giving specific updates. Meanwhile, the king will also publicly celebrate the one-year anniversary of his coronation on Monday.