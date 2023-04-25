Tia Mowry and Husband Officially Divorce After 15 Years

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict's marriage has officially come to an end. According to Us Weekly, Mowry and Hardrict finalized their divorce after 15 years of marriage. The pair initially announced their split in October 2022.

Us Weekly obtained legal documents on Monday that shed some light on Mowry and Hardrict's divorce. The publication noted that there haven't been any specific details revealed. Although, the documents outlined how the pair "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support." Hardrict and Mowry already settled the matter of custody over their two children — Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4 — with both agreeing to joint physical custody.

Mowry and Hardrict finalized their divorce about seven months after they shared that they were breaking up. In October, the Sister, Sister star took to Instagram to tell her fans the news. She wrote, "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness." Mowry's message continued, "We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

Following the news of their split, it was rumored that Hardrict was unfaithful, leading to the end of their marriage. However, he soon set the record straight by referring to the rumors as "Lies!" Shortly thereafter, Hardrict spoke out about his split from Mowry, telling fans on Instagram Live, "It's love, ya'll. I love ya'll for real. I love my beautiful family, I love my kids, love my wife. Love all you guys. It's all love."

Mowry and Hardrict originally tied the knot in 2008. The two actors actually renewed their vows in April 2013, with Mowry citing the birth of her son (in 2011) as a big reason why they decided to take another trip down the aisle. At the time, she told Us Weekly, "Cree was my motivation and inspiration to renew our vows. Cory and I have been together for 13 years and married for five. However, we now have this new miracle in our lives and I wanted to celebrate our love, and what our love together created – Cree!"