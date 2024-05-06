Suzuko Mimori has announced that she's making the move from Japan to the United States to be with her husband, AEW star and former NJPW champion Kazuchika Okada. Mimori is best known for her various voice roles in titles like Future Card Buddyfight, Luck & Logic, and Love Live! School idol project, and many others.

Mimori and Okada married in 2019 and welcomed their first child in August 2022, a baby boy. With these developments and Okada's new employment with All Elite Wrestling in the United States, the plan was set for the couple to jump stateside.

"Thank you for always supporting Suzuko Mimori. We have a report for all our fans. Starting this summer, I will be moving my base of life to the United States. As for my work as a voice actor, I may not be able to do everything as before, but I would like to continue to cherish the characters I play and continue doing it to the best of my ability," Mimori wrote in a statement on social media. "I have no intention of ending my career as an artist. We would like to continue to share 'fun' with our fans through live performances and events as we have always done. Although we will be physically far away, I would like to make sure that you can always feel close to me through social media and other means, and I hope to see you again when I return to Japan. Masu. Thank you for your continued support of Suzuko Mimori."

Given the current circumstances, the technology would allow the actress to continue to work while abroad. It takes a bit more coordination, but the tech is there at this point. Still, it seems there may be more important motivations at this point. Best of luck to the couple and the move.