Devin Booker Spotted out with Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Rumors have surfaced in recent months about Kendall Jenner and Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and a potential relationship. Questions increased in frequency after the pair enjoyed lunch together in Southern California alongside Kylie Jenner. The trio hit up Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California.

According to PEOPLE, Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin was also at the restaurant on Saturday, albeit not with Booker and the Jenners. He previously dated Kendall in 2017, but they parted ways in 2018. Now sources are saying that Booker and Kendall could be an item considering their increasing time together. This includes a recent couples' vacation with Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

"Kendall and Devin have spent the past few weeks together. They have mostly enjoyed Malibu, but over the weekend, they were vacationing with Justin and Hailey in Idaho," a source told PEOPLE. "They were all enjoying the lake life and also played golf." The group reportedly spent several days at Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club.

The source continued and told PEOPLE that Kendall is "very happy" to spend time with Booker. "Devin is very sweet to her. He spends a lot of time with Kendall's family and friends too. They seem to be on the same page. They haven't been working lately and have been able to enjoy quiet beach outings and dinners instead. They both seem to enjoy the quiet time together."

Booker is free to spend time with Kendall due to an early exit from the NBA bubble. The Phoenix Suns started 8-0 in the bubble but did not reach the playoffs. The Portland Trail Blazers secured the final seed over the suns and the Memphis Grizzlies, sending Booker and his teammates home in August.

This inability to reach the playoffs came at the same time that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made some bold comments about Booker. He said that his friend needs to get out of Arizona. In response, the league handed him a $50,000 fine. The Phoenix Suns also responded with a joking tweet, posting that "We've got at least 50(k) reasons why we love" Booker.

"It's not good for him. It's not good for his career," Green said, per ESPN. "[...]They gotta get Book out of Phoenix. I need my man to go somewhere where he can play great basketball all the time and win, because he's that type of player." TNT's Ernie Johnson asked the Golden State Warriors player if he thought the comments could be tampering, and Green simply responded by saying "maybe."