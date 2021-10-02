Kelly Ripa Receives Wonderful Birthday Surprise on TV Courtesy of Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa turned 51 on Oct. 1, and her husband, Mark Consuelos, made sure that it was a special one. During Friday’s episode, Consuelos was filling In as co-host of Live! With Kelly and Ryan in Ryan Seacrest‘s absence. As a surprise for Ripa, Consuelos rolled out a cart full of surprises for his wife, including a bouquet of flowers and a cake from her favorite bakery.

Ripa and Conseuelos have been married for 25 years and share 3 kids — Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18. Ripa recently said the secret to keeping their relationship healthy is pretty simple. “Love and sexy time,” Ripa said during the Sept. 20 episode of her talk show. She added that the combination always “settles” their problems. During the episode, Consuelos was a guest host.

Ripa and Consuelos talked about the show Scenes From a Marriage, which explores “love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce,” according to a description from HBO. “I was like, none of this would ever be happening in the Mark Consuelos household because he would have nipped all of this in the bud immediately,” Ripa said of the drama they watched unfold in episode two.”He would have been like, ‘Oh, you’re upset? I know how to take care of that. Oh, you don’t feel good about something? I’ll take care of that. Oh, you’re feeling like maybe you’re overworked? I got you. I know what you need.’”

Ripa continued, noting, “Because everything for Mark is settled with — everything is settled with,” as the audience laughed. “Love.” she added, “Love and sexy time.” Consuelos interjected, adding, “Not everything. Not everything!” Ripa didn’t let him off easily, adding, “Just about almost everything.”

Ripa admitted she was not someone who had ever believed in head-over-heels love until she saw a photo of Consuelos. “I was not a hopeless romantic,” she once said during an interview with Radio Andy’s Lunch With Bruce. “I never thought about getting married; it never occurred to me that I would grow old with someone. I just thought I would be living my single-girl life in the city and sort of like moving…. When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before—like I saw it.”