Kelly Ripa Claps Back at Troll Criticizing 'Fresh-Faced' Beach Photos With Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are looking "fresh-faced" as ever in a new beach selfie — no filter needed! The Live With Kelly and Ryan host and her Riverdale star husband, both 50, shared a sweet photo of their day seaside to Instagram Tuesday, cleverly captioning it, "Cheese and a baguette." The couple is absolutely glowing in the sunset shot, and Ripa's comment section was soon filled with people saying how young they look.

Carson Kressley commented, "Teenagers !!!!" while Riverdale's Marisol Nichols posted, "You look 15." Fans were on the same page, with one noting they looked "so young and fresh faced" and another writing, "You two look as young as the day you got married." Some were a little skeptical, however, with one person commenting with a quizzical emoji, "How is it you look 10 years younger Kelly? must be a relaxing holiday!" Another person chimed in, "As beautiful as she is it's def a filter!" which prompted a response from Ripa herself.

"If it was a filter i would look amazing. It's just the angle and sunset light," she wrote, earning praise from her followers for the response. "Perfect response Kelly ! Ha ha and by the way, you do look amazing!" one person replied, as another noted, "You do look amazing! I know it isn't a filter ... you are just blessed and take great care of yourself, and it shows!"

Ripa and Consuelos have been embracing life as empty-nesters after sending off their youngest, 18-year-old Joaquin, to college. The couple is also parents to son Michael, 24, and daughter Lola, 20. Earlier this week, Ripa shared a photo of herself and Consuelos looking less-than-thrilled to Instagram with the sarcastic caption, "So far we are crushing this empty nest thing."

The daytime host has always been "mindful" of respecting her children's wishes when it comes to their privacy, which she told Glamour in February was incredibly important especially to her oldest. "I was not allowed to discuss anything," Ripa said. "I could not talk about his life, his grades, even though they were great. I couldn't talk about school. I wasn't allowed to show his prom picture on TV, even though I may have, as long as I got the girl's permission from her parents." She continued, "It would be very unfair to use my bullhorn to discuss somebody that did not want to be discussed. I'm always very mindful of that being the boundary."