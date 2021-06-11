Ryan Seacrest Dating Instagram Influencer Following Shayna Taylor Breakup

✖

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest is reportedly dating Aubrey Paige Petcosky, a 23-year-old model. Seacrest, 46, was seen with Petcosky over Memorial Day weekend, but photos of the two together did not surface until the Daily Mail published them Friday. The LIVE with Kelly and Ryan host previously dated Shayna Taylor off and on between 2013 and 2019.

The photos of Seacrest and Petcosky show them getting out of a helicopter at New York's West Side Highway Heliport. Seacrest wore a fedora, jeans, a polo shirt, and a face mask. Petcosky wore jean shorts and an olive shirt. According to the Daily Mail, Petcosky also recently posted bikini photos from Seacrest's $85 million Beverly Hills mansion, but there was no mention of Seacrest.

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Seacrest, 46, moves on with a MUCH younger model Instagram influencer Aubrey Paige, 23 https://t.co/hviM01CHZF — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 11, 2021

Paige has over 47,700 followers on Instagram, but she set her account to private. It is not clear if she set her account to private before or after the Daily Mail published photos of her with Seacrest. Seacrest's rep did not comment on the new photos. However, a source later told Us Weekly that Seacrest met with Petcosky's family and they "think he's a wonderful guy." The couple is "very happy together and doing great," the source added. They are "keeping their relationship very private."

Seacrest began dating Taylor in 2013. They split in late 2014 but later resumed their romance before breaking up in February 2019. They reunited again though, before breaking up for good at some point last year. On June 29, the Daily Mail published photos of Seacrest with an unknown woman in Mexico. "Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago," a spokesperson for Seacrest told the outlet at the time. "They remain good friends, each other's biggest supporters, and will always cherish their time together as a couple."

Although Seacrest is seemingly everywhere, with his radio show, hosting Idol, and co-hosting LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, he has always done a remarkable job keeping his private life out of the public. During a July 2020 episode of On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians creator appeared to reference the breakup when he talked about struggling to share his emotions.

“This is a generalization, but I read it. I didn’t create it. I’m just conveying,” he said. “They say men can, at times, find it challenging to share their feelings openly... [Co-host] Patty [Rodriguez] and I — well, not Patty and I, Patty’s [partner] and I — sometimes find it tough off air. On air, no problem, which is so weird.”