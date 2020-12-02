Kelly Ripa Counts Down Days Until Husband Mark Consuelos Returns From 'Riverdale' Filming Bubble

✖

Kelly Ripa is counting down the days until she is reunited with her husband, Mark Consuelos. For the past several months, Consuelos has been busy in Vancouver filming the upcoming season of The CW's Riverdale, and due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been unable to fly home to visit Ripa and their three children – daughter Lola, 19, and sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17.

As Consuelos prepares to fly home, Ripa has been sharing her excitement on social media. On her Instagram Stories, the talk show host has been sharing a daily countdown, revealing as of Wednesday morning that they had "t minus 2" days until they are reunited. Consuelos, who recently debuted a new bicep tattoo, has been reposting the updates to his own account.

The long distance between them has been even more prevalent amid the holiday season, though Ripa is making sure her family is ready to celebrate once her husband does make it home. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share her home's Christmas decorations, which feature a massive tree completely decked out. Ripa joked that "even though it's 2020, she got dressed in her fancy red skirt and ready for the return of a certain someone......" Consuelos replied with a series of red hearts and the comment, "can't wait to meet her."

On his own account, Consuelos hasn't shied away from opening up about how much he misses his wife. In late November, he shared a throwback photo of himself and Ripa cuddling up to one another while out on a date, writing, "missing my date nights with sexy..." Ripa replied, "Soon ish" with a heart emoji.

Consuelos is currently filming Riverdale in Vancouver. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, productions have enacted strict safety protocols to ensure the safety of the cast and crew, and Canada currently has travel restrictions that stop most non-essential travel to the country.

On The CW series, Consuelos portrays Hiram Lodge, the dashing and dangerous criminal father of Veronica Lodge, played by Camila Mendes. Speaking to Esquire in 2019, he said that he didn't think he had ever played "anybody this evil," admitting that the role is "so fun." He added that “nothing really prepares you for something quite like Riverdale." Season 5 of Riverdale is expected to premiere in January 2021 on The CW.