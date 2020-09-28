Mark Consuelos 'Missing' Wife Kelly Ripa While He Films 'Riverdale'

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos are one of the cutest couples in Hollywood. Over the years, they've shared sweet photos not only with one another but of their family. In a recent post, Consuelos took to social media again to tell fans how much he's missing his wife. In the post, he shared two sweet photos of the couple while captioning it, "One month down...3 to go....missing my home team [three heart emojis]."

The actor is currently in Canada filming the end of Riverdale's fourth season while also starting Season 5. Production was shut down in March as a result of the pandemic and due to COVID-19 protocols, the cast and crew must remain on set until Christmas. They're taking it a step further for kissing scenes too by requiring every actor to rinse with mouthwash before starting those scenes.

Typically, their daughter Lola, 19, wants her parents to spare her the public romance, but this time she couldn't help but feel the love between them. She took to the comment section and posted, "So cute [two heart emojis] the best." The pair, who've been married for over two decades, also share sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17.

Ripa, who recently went back to shooting Live with Kelly and Ryan in-studio with her co-host Ryan Seacrest, typically doesn't go more than a few weeks without seeing her hubby, but due to COVID-19, they'll have to make it a few months. While they've been married for 24 years, their sex life hasn't suffered according to Ripa.

"I think we found each other at the right time in our lives," she told Andy Cohen according to Us Weekly. "We really learned each other well. With that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation and just fun. I think you check off all the boxes for me." The two met on the set of All My Children and knew pretty quickly they were the ones for each other. Since then, Ripa has publicly shown her love and affection for the 49-year-old via social media, one time even calling him "daddy" which stirred the pot for several fans. However, Ripa doesn't seem to mind the criticism.