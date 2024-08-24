Slipknot Member Seriously Burned in 'Explosion': Details on Sid Wilson's Condition

Slipknot member Sid Wilson had a close call with a burn pile that engulfed him in flame, confirmed by his wife, Kelly Osbourne. According to Us Weekly, the DJ for the heavy metal band suffered second-degree burns on his face and arms. The accident happened after he was lighting a burn pile on fire at his farm.

"This is why you don't f-k with burn piles," Osbourne said in a video posted to Instagram. "He literally set himself on fire and exploded everything." Wilson later followed with his own update from his hospital bed, with hospital staff tending to him on Friday.

"Hi everybody, I had an explosion in my face," he said. "I'm OK, I'm going to be OK. But I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms." Wilson showed his heavily bandaged arms in the idea, while Osbourne shook her head at the camera with their son, Sidney, playing alongside her.

Wilson said he was "singed everywhere -- my eyebrows are singed, my mouth is blistered...both my arms are pretty bad." Despite this, the rocker assured fans he was going to make Slipknot's next date. "I'm gonna be alright you guys, and I don't care what it takes, I will see you on tour ... You guys take care of yourself, and I will take better care of myself. I'll see you soon."

"Our brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body. He's recovering with his family and will still join us on stage at Rocklahoma next weekend. He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon," Slipknot shared in their official statement, echoing Wilson's own feelings on the situation.

The band's North American dates in their Here Comes the Pain Tour kicked off back on Aug. 6 and will run through Sept. 21. The tour is in honor of the 25th anniversary of the band's self-titled debut and is set to wrap in their home of Des Moines, Iowa.