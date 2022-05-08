Kelly Clarkson's Ex Brandon Blackstock Makes Wild 'Spying' Allegation Against Talk Show

✖

Kelly Clarkson is at odds with her ex-husband yet again, and this time he's concerned about privacy while living on their Montana ranch. Clarkson was ordered to turn off security cameras at Brandon Blackstock's ranch in Montana, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast. The filing states that the property currently has approximately 13 security cameras. As part of the divorce settlement, Blackstock can continue to live at the former couple's ranch until June 2022.

Although the documents do not specify what exactly Blackstock alleged happened with the security cameras, they were sufficient to bring Clarkson back to court and get her to turn them off. "Kelly Blackstock shall forthwith turn off all web-cams, trail cams, and any other security cameras at (the address) which are now approximately 13 in total," the order states. A source told the outlet that Blackstock won't move out of the ranch because, "He has been living in it and said he doesn't have the financial means to afford to purchase a residence of his own at this time, citing the unresolved financial aspect of their divorce."

A Los Angeles County Court judge signed the agreement, and Clarkson's lawyers must also provide proof that the cameras were turned off and a specific description of how it was done to Blackstock's lawyers. According to The Blast's sources, Blackstock only wants privacy, and he wants Clarkson unable to peek into his personal life. The Blast said they were also told that the cameras are pointed at the house's exterior, and none are located inside. According to the new court order, the parties will be subject to "sanctions" or fines.

During the couple's contentious divorce in March, they agreed Blackstock would be able to remain at the ranch until June. He will have to pay around $12,000 a month and cover all the utility bills during his residency. The multi-millionaire was ordered to pay $115,000 a month in spousal support to her ex-husband until January 2024. Moreover, Clarkson will pay him a one-off, tax-free $1,326,161. Until the kids reach the age of eighteen or become self-sufficient, Clarkson will pay $45,601 a month in child support. The two kids will stay with Blackstock one weekend every month, and she will have primary custody.