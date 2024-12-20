Kelly Clarkson Jabs at Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock in New Christmas Release

Kelly Clarkson delivered a festive dig toward her former spouse in her latest holiday release, marking the end of a tumultuous divorce with a perfectly placed Christmas stocking. The talk show host unveiled a visualizer video for her new album “When Christmas Comes Around…Again” on Dec. 18, featuring a cozy yuletide scene with a pointed message.

In the video, a classic yule log burns in the fireplace as stockings hang from the mantle – one each for her children River, 10, and Remy, 8, alongside her own “Mom” stocking, while a fourth stocking pointedly displays “Nope” – an apparent reference to ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The subtle dig comes after their 2020 divorce following seven years of marriage – a split that was far from amicable. Earlier this year, Clarkson concluded her spousal support payments, which had included a one-time payment exceeding $1.3 million.

“Kelly is feeling relieved that her spousal support to Brandon has come to an end,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. “She’s been ready for this for a while now and is so happy her payments to Brandon will be complete. It’s so nice knowing that this chapter of her life can close with the new year.”

The singer has been open about the challenges in her past relationship, particularly regarding the mixture of romance and business. “I don’t feel like that’s necessarily the truth for all marriages, I just think that was for in my case,” she shared on the We Can Do Hard Things podcast in 2023. “If you’re on the same path at the same time—and you’re actually working together, and every day communicating together and doing the work—I think that it could be beautiful.” She added, “But for me, it wasn’t that and it was very limiting.”

Clarkson revealed that ego played a significant role in prolonging the marriage. “I’m like, ‘I can do this,’” she recalled thinking on the podcast. “‘I can handle so much. I can reach this person and I can get through.’”

As for her current romantic life, Clarkson recently addressed questions about potential holiday romance during an appearance on KOST 103.5. “I’ve got a lot on my plate,” she explained. “I’m a magnet for people who are really all-in right off the bat. It’s not that I’m the type to go and kiss a bunch of people, I just don’t—I’m very noncommittal at the moment.”

Clarkson’s new holiday visualizer, released alongside her latest Christmas album, implies that although she’s ready to move forward with a fresh start in 2024, she couldn’t resist the temptation to subtly throw some shade at her ex-husband before the year comes to a close.