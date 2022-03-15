Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock: What to Know

Kelly Clarkson’s divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has made countless headlines, and there’s still a lot that the singer’s fans may not know about her former flame. The pair began dating a decade ago, and married after a year together. In 2020, Clarkson filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple’s divorce was finalized in 2021, and most recently it was revealed what Clarkson will have to pay Blackstock in spousal and child support.

According to People, the former American Idol champ will give Blackstock a one-time payment of $1.2 million, as well as monthly payments of $115,000 in spousal support until January 2024. Additionally, she will make monthly child support payments of $45,601 for their two children. The child support payments are said to have begun on Feb. 1. The couple also agreed to share custody of their children. Scroll down to read more about Blackstock.

What Does He Do?

Previously, Blackstock was a talent manager and worked alongside famous country music acts such as Rascal Flatts. This avenue is actually how he and Clarkson also met, as while she was working with Rascal Flatts, she discovered Blackstock was her manager’s son, per Country Fancast. Currently, he appears to be self-employed as a rancher.

“It was kind of weird. I was like ‘Dude, I gotta know that guy.’ We were just in a room together, and then he came up and said he was from the same hometown as me, and I was like, ‘Oh, we’re so getting married,’ I was so that girl. When he became single, I was on the prowl,” she admitted in a past interview with Ryan Seacrest.

Famous Family

Blackstock is famously known as the son of Narvel Blackstock, who was married to Reba McEntire (pictured above with Blackstock’s younger half-brother, Shelby, the son of McEntire and Narvel) from 1989 until their divorce in 2015. This makes him the former stepson of the country music icon, with whom Clarkson has worked on multiple projects. The two appeared on CMT’s Crossroads together in 2007, which led to a powerful friendship that included a 2008 North America tour called the 2 Worlds 2 Voices Tour. They also recorded the singles “Because of You,” “Softly and Tenderly” and “Silent Night” together. In 2018, Clarkson performed “Fancy” when McEntire was honored at the Kennedy Center Honors, and McEntire even made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in September 2019.

Previous Family Life

Blackstock was married once before, to a woman named Melissa Ashworth. He shares two children with Ashworth: a 13-year-old son named Seth, and an 18-year-old daughter named Savannah.

Marriage to Clarkson

Clarkson and Blackstock began dating in early 2012, with Blackstock asking Clarkson to be his bride, in December of the same year. They wed on Oct. 20, 2013, at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee.

Cheating Rumors

In 2013, rumors arose that Blackstock had cheated on Clarkson when an anonymous source told The Dirty that they had been “intimate” with him. The rumors were vehemently denied by Blackstock and rejected by Clarkson. Ashworth even spoke out, with Huffpost quoting her as saying, “This is ridiculous … this silliness. I have my two children [by Brandon] right here, who I love. I adore Kelly and Brandon as a couple, so if I say anything it’s going to be positive.”

Becoming Parents

In June 2014, Clarkson gave birth her first child with Blackstock, a daughter named River Rose. Two years later, in April 2016, she gave birth to their second child, a son named Remington Alexander.

Covid-19 Quarantine

Clarkson and Blackstock took their kids to spend the coronavirus quarantine on their ranch in Montana ahead of their split. “We’ve been in really close quarters and it’s been kind of nuts, I’m not going to lie,” she previously said of being together, then adding that she knew how lucky they are to have been in a safe environment.