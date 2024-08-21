Kelly Clarkson Has Romantic 'Crush' on Kevin Costner, Report Claims

Kelly Clarkson is reportedly harboring romantic feelings for Hollywood veteran Kevin Costner. This development comes as both stars find themselves single after high-profile divorces, sparking speculation about a potential celebrity couple in the making.

According to sources speaking to Life & Style, the 42-year-old Clarkson is allegedly making her interest in the 69-year-old Costner known within his social circle. An insider revealed, "She's crushing on him big time and making it known in his circle that she'd like to date him if he's game." The source added, "She thinks he'd be perfect. He shares her love of ranch life and the Old West, and she thinks he has real depth!"

The spark of attraction reportedly ignited when Costner appeared on Clarkson's talk show in June to promote his latest film, Horizon: An American Saga. Observers noted a definite chemistry between the two, with one source claiming, "Everyone noticed how well they got along, and now Kelly can't stop talking about him." The insider continued, "She likes a guy with a little mileage on him and she thinks Kevin's a sweetheart and a gentleman!"

Clarkson's alleged interest in Costner comes two years after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock was finalized in 2022. The American Idol alum has been focusing on personal growth and her career, including her successful daytime TV show. Meanwhile, Costner became single again following his split from Christine Baumgartner in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

Sources suggest that Clarkson sees Costner as a potential match not just romantically, but also in terms of lifestyle and values. "Kelly is feeling really good these days. She's much flirtier and she poured it on thick for Kevin," an insider disclosed. The source added, "She insists she doesn't give a hoot how much money a man's got, but a man with a bank balance bigger than hers would be a welcome change. She hopes he'll take the hint!"

However, Clarkson has previously expressed caution about entering a new relationship. In December 2023, she stated on her talk show, "I am still in the stage of really enjoying me but after divorce it can be hard. I think I need a little more work on me in a relationship to make sure I take care of myself at the same time as somebody else."

As for Costner, he has been the subject of his own dating rumors since his divorce. Speculation about a relationship with singer Jewel Kilcher circulated, but Costner clarified their status during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in June. "Jewel and I are friends. We've never gone out," he stated, emphasizing, "She's special, and I don't want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that's what we have." Neither Clarkson nor Costner has publicly commented on these reports, and representatives for both stars have not issued any statements regarding the alleged romantic interest.