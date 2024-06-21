Kevin Costner Addresses Jewel Dating Rumors

Kevin Costner doesn't want anything to do with the rumors about his dating life, especially with his longtime friend, singer Jewel. During an interview with Howard Stern on Tuesday, June 18, the Yellowstone actor, 69, says he and Jewel's relationship is not a romantic one. When asked if he's in love at the moment, he said he "heard rumors" about him and the singer. "No, Jewel and I are friends. We've never gone out ever," he promised. "She's special, and I don't want, I don't want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that's what we have. She's special to me. She's beautiful enough to go out with."

"How does that s— start? Kevin, how does that work," Stern asked. "We were down at Branson's Island. She has a foundation, which I didn't know, and she was part of the foundation. And Richard Branson has been asking me for years to come down to Necker Island, and so I finally did," he began. "I'm divorced all of a sudden. I'm a single father, and he's asked me for, you know, 10 years to come down there. I said, 'I guess I'll go down.'"

He continued: "She was somebody I just had some tremendous conversations with along with Emma," he said, before explaining that the "rumor was [he] went down on a private plane with her" and "went back on a private plane [with her]. I was on with nine people and, and I don't want the press to ruin this for us, because … I've had conversations with her, text wise, and she's so smart, and she's been through a lot herself, and so we have a friendship. We don't have a romance, and we've not dated," Costner explained. "She's beautiful and smart enough for all those things. It just has never happened for us," he added, noting, "She's everything you might think, but it just hasn't happened."