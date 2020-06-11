Kelly Clarkson Divorce: See Her Last Post With Husband Brandon Blackstock

Just weeks before they filed for divorce, Kelly Clarkson and her husband Brandon Blackstock shared a number of family time photos on social media. On Thursday, Entertainment Tonight confirmed that the American Idol alum filed for divorce from her husband in Los Angeles on June 4. Neither Clarkson nor Blackstock have publicly commented on the divorce, and it is unclear what led to their split.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 1, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

Jump back in time just two months, Clarkson and Blackstock teamed up to help promote small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a video shared to her Instagram account on April 1, the couple gushed about their favorite coffee, AVOCA Coffee Roasters. Throughout the course of the two-minute clip, Clarkson and Blackstock even cracked a few jokes as they attempted to properly pronounce the name of the business, and they were both seen smiling.

Days earlier, on March 27, Clarkson again took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse into her family’s quarantine life. Sharing a photo of Blackstock with their oldest child, 5-year-old daughter River Rose, who was on horseback, she joked, "Quarantine hair don't care." She gushed that Blackstock was "giving River riding lessons and she loved it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Mar 27, 2020 at 1:51pm PDT

Clarkson and Blackstock began dating in 2012, several years after they had first met in 2006 and following his divorce from Melissa Ashworth. Speaking of their relationship in 2017, Clarkson said that she "felt something" when they first met. In October of 2013, the couple tied the knot at Blackberry Farms in Tennessee. The following year, River was born, the couple welcoming their son, Remington, in April of 2016.

Over the course of their marriage, Clarkson has spoken out about their relationship on numerous occasions, telling Redbook in 2015 that Blackstock was not her "other half," but that rather, "He's a whole and I'm a whole." She added that she "never believed in someone taking care of me, and that's probably because I grew up poor and without a lot of family stability." Clarkson went on to say that "we put each other first. I call it the oxygen-mask mentality – take care of yourself first!"