Keke Palmer Reportedly Splits With Boyfriend Darius Jackson Months After Welcoming Son

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson have gone their separate ways following his public criticism of her outfit at Usher's Las Vegas residency. Soon after Palmer teamed up with the R&B star for his new song "Boyfriend," which many interpreted as a jab at Jackson, a source tells PEOPLE that the fitness instructor/actor has "moved on."

When it comes to co-parenting son Leodis Andrellton, whom the two welcomed in February, the source continued, "You don't have to be in the same household to be good parents." Jackson first sparked backlash in July when he tweeted out negative commentary on Palmer's attire after she sported a sheer dress to Usher's show, where the "My Boo" artist serenaded and danced with the actress. "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," Jackson tweeted at the time.

Before deleting his Twitter account, Jackson added, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

While neither Palmer nor Jackson have commented on the status of their relationship publicly, they haven't been spotted together since the incident, and the Nope star has since gone on to star in the music video for Usher's song "Boyfriend," which features Palmer dancing alongside the Grammy-winning artist. "Somebody said that your boyfriend's looking for me/Oh that's cool," Usher sings in the video, which includes Palmer answering a FaceTime call late at night before winking at the camera and saying, "S-t, I'm so tired... I am a mother, after all."

Palmer took to Instagram following the music video's release to thank Usher for "encouraging me and seeing me as the entertainer I am." She added, "I know I'm a gUrL but when I watched your videos, I never wanted to be the girl in them, I wanted to be YOU. Thank you for making a dream come true."