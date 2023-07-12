Keke Palmer Reacts to Public Support After Boyfriend Darius Jackson Shamed Her

Keke Palmer is refusing to let her baby daddy's antics stop her show. On the same day her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, shamed her online for the outfit she wore attending the Usher concert, she spoke with The Cut about her mental headspace amid the drama. Palmer and Jackson, who met in 2021, became parents to their son, Leodis, in February 2023. Despite him posting his own sexy photos of Palmer online, he took issue with her attire and her seemingly enjoying a girls' night out in Las Vegas. "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," he wrote, noting in a separate Tweet that he has "standards and morals" he believes in. They've since unfollowed one another from Instagram. But Palmer isn't paying his criticism any mind.

"After having my baby, I've gotten so much more powerful. I'm just so strengthened in a crazy way. Strutting my stuff, enjoying," she said. "I'll be honest, I think before I even had the baby, I was really actually quite self-conscious. In a way that you would expect, considering the kind of work that I do as a public figure. Always trying to be on point with my body and always trying to make sure I'm taking care of this and that."

She continued: "There's a lot of physical attention. Being slim and being fit in a particular way was always something that I was gunning for. After having the baby, my body got so much bigger and I started getting fluff in areas I never had before. I was trying to work with my trainer, Corey Calliet, and he was just like, 'Well, we are never going to try and get your body back to how it was before a baby because you birthed a child.' It's like, that's not something to hide, that's something to embrace."

It's not the first time she's spoken about the ordeal, or at least hinted to it. The True Jackson VP star is actually capitalizing on the situation and recently released a new line of merch. In an Instagram video, she video clip of herself serenading her son Leo with the Stevie Wonder song "Isn't She Lovely," she captioned the post: "One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! 😍 "IM A MOTHA" and "Stevie to the bullshit" shirts are available NOW! Link in bio :) To all my mom's out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I'm GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore."