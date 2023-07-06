Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Publicly Shames Her Outfit Choice, and Fans Are Firing Back
Keke Palmer may be something of a fashion icon, but one of her recent style choices drew the ire of her own boyfriend, Darius Jackson. Jackson has suddenly found himself swept up in controversy after he publicly criticized the outfit Palmer wore to Usher's Las Vegas residency show.
For the big outing, the actress and singer donned a sheer black dress, which she wore over thong bodysuit. While the outfit drew plenty of envy from fans, Jackson made it clear he wasn't happy about it. Later taking to Twitter, Jackson quote reteweeted a video from the evening, writing in a since-deleted comment, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom." He followed up that tweet with another, which was also later deleted, that read, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is." He added, "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."
While Jackson may have rested his case, the conversation was anything but over. His remarks about Palmer's outfit quickly drew backlash, with many coming to the Nope star's defense.
Many believed this should be a private conversation between Jackson and Palmer
wow you couldn’t text her this? https://t.co/dByAWl7tEl— candace sinclaire (@candacecre8s_) July 5, 2023
"Why would you bring this public though?" one person asked. "This should be a Conversation between the two of you."
Fans came to Palmer's defense
As a new mom it would be better for you to encourage her as she is building that confidence back— ISELLSEXToys🕉🔮 (@Natatatalicious) July 5, 2023
"So- she's a new mom?? And? She looks SO great and is having a great time and not even doing too much," tweeted another. "Instead of being dope & gassing new mama having fun, you chose to try & check her with a gossip blog quote, in front of the world? Why did you feel compelled to do such a thing?"
'It's not your body'
It's not your body!!! And, yes we live in a time when a woman is not someone's property.— 🐋ᴮᴱzabka.oz⁷🐙🐟 (@Stob_It92) July 6, 2023
"She is completely covered? Even if she wasn't.... Your point is exactly?" asked somebody else.
Palmer is a 'grown woman'
why are you telling a grown woman what to do and how to act?— josh (@nashesnightride) July 6, 2023
"You realize she is still a woman outside of being a mother and a partner to you," wrote another person. "This is out of pocket."
'Don't police women's clothing choices'
Don’t police women’s clothing choices— Kishá (retirement era) (@BClove7) July 5, 2023
"I think addressing your wife & the mother of your child on a public platform is embarrassing," added somebody else. "You could've aired your grievances in private & had this discussion directly with your wife, now you've made your family Twitter discourse."
Some urged Jackson to 'communicate' his issues directly with Palmer
She’s happy that’s all that matters— Smilez🦋Blue💙Gem✨ (@BlueskiiIam) July 6, 2023
"The issue is you're having this discussion on the internet, you're just embarrassing her for no reason," wrote one person. "If you got a problem communicate it with her & her only, and if you can't handle it then choose someone that agrees with your mentality."
Jackson critcized for taking his issues to Twitter
Nobody is contesting him having an issue with how he feels. The problem is the way he addressed it. He could have easily had that talk with her in private that’s where my head is at with the whole situation.— JJettas⚡️ (@SweatyCuh) July 6, 2023
"Well you should've taken that up with her privately," one person tweeted. "Instead you took your business to social media so."