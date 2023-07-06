Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Publicly Shames Her Outfit Choice, and Fans Are Firing Back

Keke Palmer may be something of a fashion icon, but one of her recent style choices drew the ire of her own boyfriend, Darius Jackson. Jackson has suddenly found himself swept up in controversy after he publicly criticized the outfit Palmer wore to Usher's Las Vegas residency show.

For the big outing, the actress and singer donned a sheer black dress, which she wore over thong bodysuit. While the outfit drew plenty of envy from fans, Jackson made it clear he wasn't happy about it. Later taking to Twitter, Jackson quote reteweeted a video from the evening, writing in a since-deleted comment, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom." He followed up that tweet with another, which was also later deleted, that read, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is." He added, "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

While Jackson may have rested his case, the conversation was anything but over. His remarks about Palmer's outfit quickly drew backlash, with many coming to the Nope star's defense.