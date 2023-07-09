Usher Supports Keke Palmer Amid Darius Jackson Outfit-Shaming Drama

Usher is standing up for Keke Palmer after her boyfriend Darius Jackson (maybe ex at this point) and baby daddy took to social media to express his upset over her attire and deemed her behavior at Usher's Las Vegas Residency inappropriate. In addition to Jackson coming under fire via backlash from social media users, the 8701 singer rushed to the True Jackson VP star's defense. "The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming 🙏🏾" he commented on her pics. Palmer shared photos and videos from her night in Sin City with her girlfriends as she was serenaded on stage by the R&B singer. She stunned in a sexy Black leotard dress, showcasing her new curves since birth. "It's the outfit tho…you a mom," Jackson tweeted alongside the clip of Palmer. He didn't stop there. After fans slammed him online, he doubled down in an expanded tweet. "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," he added in a separate Tweet. "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case." Palmer's fans weren't having it.

Online discussions and TikTok videos coining Jackson as jealous, controlling, and beyond have been posted. He has since seemingly deleted all traces of Palmer from his Instagram account. And the two have unfollowed one another online.

Palmer is capitalizing on the ordeal. The Akeelah and the Bee actress released new line of merch making light of the incident. In an Instagram video, she video clip of herself serenading her son Leo with the Stevie Wonder song "Isn't She Lovely," she captioned the post: "One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! 😍 "IM A MOTHA" and "Stevie to the bullshit" shirts are available NOW! Link in bio :) To all my mom's out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I'm GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore."