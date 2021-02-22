'American Idol': Katy Perry Reveals She Used to Wish for Twins Before Having Daughter Daisy Bloom

✖

Katy Perry quickly rethought some of her motherhood dreams after welcoming daughter Daisy Dove Bloom with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August. On Sunday's American Idol, the "Firework" singer gave a peek into her life at home with her little girl while watching siblings Liahona and Ammon tackle their auditions as they performed together for separate auditions with an original song.

The brother-sister duo revealed to the judges that they were born exactly one year apart when they first took the stage, prompting judge Luke Bryan to quip of their mom's time between babies, "That means a lot of recovery." Perry responded with a laugh, "No! No recovery!" She added that while she "used to wish for twins," after having her one daughter, she realized that's a "crazy" experience beyond what she was interested in. The "Smile" artist was then taken aback even more when Liahona and Ammon revealed they're the oldest of eight children.

Returning for her first season of Idol since becoming a mother has been a very special experience for Perry as well as her fellow judges, Bryan and Lionel Richie. The "Country Girl" artist told PEOPLE ahead of the season that seeing his co-star become a mother has been a "very beautiful thing." He described of filming on set with Perry just five weeks after she gave birth, "It's just really amazing being there with Katy and watching her [be a mom]. Sometimes in the breaks, she'll FaceTime Orlando and little Daisy Dove. And so, I'll get to say, 'Hey.' But just watching Katy embrace being a mother is a very beautiful thing to watch. I never had a doubt she would be a tremendous mother."

Bryan added that Perry would come to set after being up feeding her baby all night, calling her a "trooper" and a "rockstar" for filming this season on "minimal sleep." The new mom admitted herself on Live With Kelly and Ryan recently that returning to Idol so soon after welcoming Daisy was "intense," but that she had a whole new appreciation for how difficult motherhood is and how tough moms are.

In September, she tweeted, "Popular misconception: being a mom isn't a full-time job," adding in a subsequent tweet of misconceptions, "Part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it's not like they been coming from months of 'time off …' she's coming from a full time job … of being a mom, lol." Advising her followers to call their mom with a little appreciation and advocate for paid family leave, Perry concluded that she loved her job even with the difficulties it presented this fall. American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.