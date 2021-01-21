Orlando Bloom Writes Heartfelt Tribute to Katy Perry After Inauguration Performance

✖

Katy Perry closed the show during the Celebrating America television special on Wednesday night, performing her 2010 hit "Firework" as actual fireworks lit up the sky and the Washington Monument she was stationed in front of. After the show, the American Idol judge received a special message of congratulations from fiancé Orlando Bloom, who posted a video of Perry's performance on Instagram.

The clip began after Perry hit her last note and a stunning display lit up the sky behind her as she stood in front of the Lincoln Memorial, her hand over her heart. As the fireworks faded from the sky, the crowd behind her began to cheer, Bloom telling Perry, "That was awesome, baby." He walked over to her and the two shared a kiss before Perry told him, "I love you." "One day our little girl will grow up and see her mother play her part in a moment in history that we hope will heal, we hope will unite, we hope, we love," Bloom captioned the video. "One proud partner here with a tear of joy."

Perry and Bloom's daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, was born in August. On Jan. 13, Perry wished Bloom a happy birthday in a slideshow of photos and a caption praising him as a dad. "Happiest 44th to my love, brilliant father of my Dove & a shimmering mirror that sees and reflects to me what I can’t yet see...," she wrote, tagging the post's location as "God Sent Me an Angel From the Heavens Above." "Thank you for always going back down to the mat with me and never tapping out... So glad my moon found it’s sun, love you whole world doe." "My dove my doe my love my sho," Bloom commented back.

When Daisy was born, her parents announced her arrival by sharing that they had set up a UNICEF donation page in her honor. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the couple told UNICEF. "In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity."