'American Idol' Judge Katy Perry Opens up About Biggest Challenge Being a New Mom

Katy Perry says she can't seem to get enough sleep now that she's added the title of "new mom" to her resume. The "Daisies" singer discussed her new sleeping problem with Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness during their Meditate America Benefit and Concert virtual event.

"My daughter is... she's such a gift," she said. "But there is a challenge concerning sleep no matter how much support you have. But where am I going to get those six hours that I used to get? Where did it go?"

The pop star went on to share how transcendental meditation has played a role in helping her find some solace in the crazy new schedule she's building with her daughter.

"There's so many ways that TM has blessed me, but in this particular moment as a new mother, I take 20 minutes and not only do I find the deepest rest that I need, but it feels like I've stolen two-plus hours, maybe three hours from the clock."

Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed a baby girl — their first child together — Daisy Dove Bloom in August. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple said in their Instagram announcement.

During her conversation with Jackman and his wife, Perry revealed that the meditation style not only helps her handle her new bundle of joy, but it was also a great skill to use to tackle her typical mental health issues. The American Idol judge opened up about how her meditation journey has helped her deal with her anxiety and depression.

"I have suffered from them so much so in my past, that I've had to be on medication and had to go on that journey of figuring out what is going on," she said. "There's something really important about the meditation that helps you be able to take on and create even more like some of my best ideas."