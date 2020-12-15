Katy Perry Goes Back to Her Classic Long Black Hairstyle

✖

Katy Perry is going back to basics! The "Smile" singer revisited her classic look of long black hair with blunt bangs while filming for the upcoming season of American Idol, premiering on Feb. 14, 2021 on ABC. Looking reminiscent of her One of the Boys days, the new mom posed Monday in elbow-length leathery gloves and a loose-fitting, pale pink tiger print frock, captioning the photo simply, "MOTHER," substituting the "O" for a black heart.

Celebrity hairstylist Rick Henry, who recently styled Perry in a sunny blonde look for Idol, shared the pictures on his own page with a similar caption, writing, "Mother is here!" with black hearts before adding that Perry was "giving it to you," and punctuating the sentiment with clapping hand emojis. Perry's return to her darker look after years experimenting with blonde and brown hair brought about plenty of fanfare. Juicy J, who was featured on her 2014 song "Dark Horse," commented simply, "Queen," while hairstylists to the stars Chris Appleton and Jen Atkin gushed over the look. "And she’s back," Appleton wrote, as Atkin chimed in, "Yes mothaaaaa!"

Perry has been incorporating her life as a new mom into her looks for this season's Idol after welcoming daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August. Posing in a custom cow print outfit by Christian Siriano in October, the "Never Really Over" artist wrote on Instagram, "MUTHA MILKS is back to werk [at American Idol] and it's udderly ridiculously MOO-ving already! Not pictured: my pumping breaks."

The Carnival Row actor and Perry welcomed daughter Daisy in August, sharing a photo of her hand on social media at the time. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple wrote in a statement to UNICEF, in which they urged others to fight for the maternal rights of people in countries with little access to natal care.

Heading back to work on American Idol just two months after having a baby was a wonderful experience, she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "It's amazing. I'm so grateful for this opportunity and for this job, and to be able to continue to inspire other people to go after their dreams," she said returning to work. "I mean, my life just feels very full and whole. And you know, it's hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there."