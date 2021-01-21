Inauguration 2021: Watch Katy Perry's Astounding 'Firework' Performance Celebrating Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Katy Perry lit up more than just Washington, D.C. with her Inauguration Day 2021 performance — she also lit up social media. Just hours after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in, issuing in an end to the Trump presidency, the American Idol judge helped mark the occasion with a jaw-dropping performance of her 2010 hit single "Firework." Capping off the night, Perry sang in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflection Pool, which was lined with lights in honor of the more than 400,000 Americans who have died of the coronavirus. With the Washington Monument in the background, she belted out the lyrics to the inspirational anthem. As she sang, a captivating fireworks display began, with Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden seen watching the display with family. Perry's performance closed off the Celebrating America primetime special, which was hosted by Oscar-winner Tom Hanks. The special features remarks from both Biden and Harris, as well as a message from former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama. The inaugural TV celebration boasted plenty of big performances, with Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons performing their single "Better Days." Demi Lovato and the Foo Fighters also performed. Scroll down to see what people had to say about Perry's performance.

I don't know if I will EVER get over these fireworks.

I was straight up SHRIEKING with joy as they just got bigger and bigger and BIGGER, and when you thought they couldn't get any bigger?

Amid the flurry of reactions to her performance, Perry was shown plenty of love from her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Bloom, with whom Perry shares daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, shared a special message to Instagram gushing over his love. Sharing a clip from the performance, Bloom wrote, "One day our little girl will grow up and see her mother play her part in a moment in history that we hope will heal, we hope will unite, we hope, we love. One proud partner here with a tear of joy."

KATY PERRY CAME AND DELIVERED pic.twitter.com/9HHyQy2sq6 — lavinia⚡️ (@microwavenugget) January 21, 2021 Bloom's post drew in plenty of responses from his fellow celebrities who were just as eager to applaud Perry. Actress Cara Delevigne replied to the post with three red heart emojis, with Zooey Deschanel commenting by including a string of clapping hand emojis.

What a perfect ending to a perfect night by @katyperry! Another huge thank you to everyone who worked so hard on this inauguration week and celebration tonight 🇺🇸@BidenInaugural @JCCIC — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 21, 2021 Celebrities weren't the only ones jumping in the comments section of Bloom's post, with Perry's fans just as eager to applaud the impressive Wednesday night song. One person subbed the performance "just perfection…" Somebody else said, "LITERALLY BEST PERFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT I WAS SO HAPPY."

the way katy perry will literally be in history books for this ICONIC performance pic.twitter.com/MjdJqRhz9y — 𝐣𝐚𝐜𝐤⚡️ (@imchained2katy) January 21, 2021 Perry also showed off some of her performance on her own account. Sharing a video of her full performance with the caption, "Firework - Celebrating America," Perry's post erupted with comments from fans. One person wrote, "This was so beyond EPIC !! Thank you for sharing your beautiful talent and making us all have hope and feel the love with this amazing performance." Another commented, "UR PERFORMANCE WAS BREATHTAKING !! YOU NAILED THAT !!"

ARE YOU KIDDING ME!?!?! KATY PERRY!!! THAT WAS THE MOST REMARKABLE THING I HAVE EVER SEEN IN MY LIFE! @katyperry 🎆🎇🇺🇸🎇🎆 BABY YOU'RE A FIREWORK! #CelebratingAmerica — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) January 21, 2021 For the evening, the "Never Worn White" singer wore all-white, donning a stunning a cashmere coat with a corset and floor length skirt, both made from silk satin, all pieces from New York designer Thom Browne, according to CNN. She completed the look with deep red lipstick and a pair of heart-shaped diamond earrings.

Okay, Katy Perry singing fireworks with a beautiful fireworks display as the Biden family looks in has me in complete tears. I'm a wreck right now. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 21, 2021 Speaking via a label spokesperson, Browne said that Perry looked "sophisticated" and "understated." He added, "I wanted her overwhelming talent to be the focus," adding that it was "such an honor to be a small part of this extraordinary day."