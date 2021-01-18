'American Idol' Season 4: New Trailers Show Pandemic-Related Changes as Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Return

✖

The newest season of American Idol premieres on Sunday, Feb. 14, and new trailers for the show are giving fans a look at the changes made to production amid the coronavirus pandemic. The previous season ended remotely due to the pandemic, and this season will return to production with a number of safety precautions in place. Ahead of the season premiere, PEOPLE shared a pair of new trailers for the series, which show one of the new protocols the reality competition is following this season.

As the auditions take place, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are all seated at three separate stations in the room rather than their usual single table, as hopefuls audition in front of them, looking for a golden ticket to Hollywood. The rest of the trailer features the judges speaking separately to the camera, sharing quotes from some of music's greatest artists. "Music, at its essence, is what gives us memories," Richie said, quoting Stevie Wonder. "Music proves we are the same," Bryan declared in the words of John Denver. Perry quoted Kenny Rogers, telling the camera, "Music should make you laugh, make you cry, or make you think."

An additional trailer features more of the same, including Bryan telling one contestant, "This is the first time in four years just someone singing made me cry." The country star also quotes David Bowie, announcing, "Tomorrow belongs to those who can hear it coming." "Dreams, if they're any good, are always a little bit crazy," added Richie, quoting Ray Charles. Perry shared some words from Reba McEntire, stating that "To succeed, you need three things — a wishbone, a backbone and a funny bone."

Along with Perry, Bryan and Richie, Ryan Seacrest will return as host and Bobby Bones will return as Idol's in-house mentor. In September, Bryan told Entertainment Tonight that he and his fellow judges would be together in-person when Season 19 returns. "We will be in person together," he said. "One big happy, crazy family giving Lionel anxiety."

One of the outfits Perry can be seen wearing at her judges' table is the same one she wore in a recently-released clip of herself and Bryan on set performing a song called "2020 Sucks," which the show released on New Year's Eve. "Is this six feet on your TV channel? / Will we ever see a brighter day? / 2020, you have sucked / 2021 will you kiss 2020 in the butt," Perry sang while lying on top of a piano that Bryan was playing. "We are hoping for a brighter day / 2020, can you just go the hell away." American Idol returns on Sunday, Feb. 14 on ABC.