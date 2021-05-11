Katy Perry Has Hilarious Response to Orlando Bloom's Gushing Mother's Day Post to Her

✖

This year was Katy Perry's first Mother's Day as a mom after welcoming daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August, and Bloom shared a playful photo on Instagram to mark the occasion. The actor reposted a Perry fan account that had created an image of Bloom dressed in overalls and standing in the water, smiling at the camera as he held a miniature version of Perry dressed in the mermaid costume she wrote to film a recent commercial for a Las Vegas resort.

"Got myself a real catch," Bloom wrote. "Sending love and respect to all the amazing people who have shaped our lives, supported us and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother’s Day." Perry appeared in the comments not to appreciate her fiancé's post but instead to write, "baby pls can you bring me a bengal spice tea." The comment is similar to one Bloom left Perry on a recent post in which she showed off a new hairstyle, which prompted him to write, "Baby, we're all out of oat milk."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom)

Perry celebrated Mother's Day with a throwback photo of herself with her mom and sister Angela. "Happy Mama’s Day to my Mother’s Day idols (sorry not sorry sis)," she wrote, encouraging fans to vote during Sunday night's episode of American Idol, which cut the Top 7 contestants down to the Top 5. She also tagged the photo's location as "Call Your Mom." On Twitter, she added, "i found everything i was ever searching for when i became a mother. so grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. happiest Mother’s Day."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

The "Firework" singer has stayed candid about motherhood since welcoming Daisy and recently delivered a gentle clapback to fellow Idol judge Luke Bryan after he teased her about her leg hair.

On Sunday, Perry used her Instagram Story to share a video of Bryan noticing that her leg hair was sticking out from her pants, which prompted him to joke, "I know you're a momma and everything, but we gotta do something about this leg hair.' Zooming in on her leg, Perry replied, "No! I don't got time. I'd rather cuddle with my daughter." She also added the hashtag #momsknow to her post.