American Idol' Season 19: Who Made It to the Top 5

American Idol has officially named its Top 5 contestants for Season 19, whittling the Top 7 down to the Top 5 during Sunday's special Mother's Day episode. The episode featured the seven contestants performing two songs — the first a Coldplay song of their choice and the second a tribute to their moms. The Top 5 will next compete in the semi-finale on May 16, where they will sing a song by their personal idols before performing their potential winner's singles for the first time. Scroll through to find out who made the cut this year

Chayce Beckham Chayce Beckham is a 24-year-old from Apple Valley, California who worked as a heavy machine operator before scoring his ticket to Hollywood on Idol. A singer/songwriter, Beckham has performed original material on the show and debuted an original song, "Mama," on Sunday night as a tribute to his mom. He also performed Coldplay's "Magic."

Casey Bishop The youngest member of this season's Top 5, 15-year-old Casey Bishop hails from Estero, Florida and has brought a dose of rock and roll to the show on a number of occasions including Sunday night's broadcast, when she dedicated Alanis Morissette's hit "Ironic" to her mom. Bishop also performed "Paradise" by Coldplay.

Caleb Kennedy Caleb Kennedy, a 16-year-old from Roebuck, South Carolina, has shown his strength as a songwriter several times throughout the season with performances of original songs, and he did so again on Sunday when he sang "Mama Said," which he wrote for his mom. He also performed a Coldplay deep cut, "Violet Hill."

Grace Kinstler Grace Kinstler has been a fan-favorite since her initial audition, when she made Bryan cry with her rendition of Aretha Franklin's "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman." The 20-year-old hails from Chicago, Illinois and is currently a student at Berklee College of Music. During Sunday's show, she performed Coldplay's "Fix You" and Adele's "When We Were Young," one of her mom's favorite songs.