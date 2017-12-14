Katie Holmes Joins Jamie Foxx’s 50th Birthday Party Fueling Romance Rumors

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been tight-lipped about their rumored romance, but this weekend the couple was reportedly partying it up at Foxx’s 50th birthday party.

According to ET Online, source at the party revealed that Holmes was present, wearing a strapped dress and a pearl necklace. They also claimed that during a song that contained the lyrics “I love you,” Foxx looked directly into Holmes’ eyes as he sang along.

Other guests who attend the festive celebration featured Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey McGuire and Garcelle Beauvais, who stared with Foxx on The Jamie Foxx Show. Rappers Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Ludacris were also reported to be in attendance.

“Jamie definitely was looking and smiling at [Holmes] the majority of the night,” a separate source told reporters. “Even when on stage he would look over and point at her and then smile. She would smile back. They sat together at the table for about 30 minutes together until she left with Leo.”

While they’ve evaded giving “official” confirmation of their relationship, there is still plenty of evidence to surmise that Foxx and Holmes are a very much romantically linked.

Earlier this year the pair were photographed out to dinner, looking very relaxed and clearly comfortable in one another’s company. They are also said to have celebrated New Years 2017 together in Miami, and it’s rumored that Jamie surprised Katie on her 38th birthday this past December by taking her to Mexico.

While this new report still isn’t technically “official” proof of their relationship status, it’s clear they are comfortable enough in their relationship to go out in public together without worrying too much about public opinion.