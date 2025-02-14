Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Rare PDA Moment in Valentine’s Day Post

Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t shying away from showing a little PDA this Valentine’s Day. To mark the day of love on Friday, Feb. 14, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a rare, loved-up photo capturing an intimate moment between the royal couple.

The photo, which appears to be a still shot from Kate’s September video announcing she’d finished chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis earlier that year, was shared across Kate and William’s social accounts Friday morning. In the image, the future King and Queen can be seen seated on a blanket in a wooded area. William, 42, sweetly leans in to kiss his wife’s cheek, as Kate, 43, smiles and laughs. The photo was captioned with a single red heart emoji.

The Friday post marks a rare public display of affection for the royal couple, and comes exactly a month after Kate announced in a Jan. 14 video that she is officially in “remission” from cancer. The Princess of Wales shared the health update after visiting The Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where she had received treatment, and told royal fans, “I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year. My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.”

“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery,” she continued. “As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

The royal announced she had been diagnosed with cancer in March 2024. At the time, Kate explained tests following her “planned abdominal surgery” in January 2024 “found cancer had been present.”

Throughout Kate’s treatment, she and William became more open with their public and vocal displays of affection. Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told PEOPLE in January that William “must feel so fortunate that Kate has come through this that he wants to tell the world about that love. It shows the intimacy of them sharing that journey together.” Seward added, “They are able to express themselves in a way they would never have done before.”

The royal couple began dating after meeting as students at the University of St Andrews in 2001. After going public with their relationship in 2004, and after reuniting following a brief split, the couple became engaged in October 2010, though they did not announce their engagement until the following month. They married at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011 and share three children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.