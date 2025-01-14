Kate Middleton Officially in Remission in Wake of Cancer Treatment

Kate Middleton is in “remission” from cancer and “looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead.” The Princess of Wales, 43, shared a major update on her health in a statement to social media on Jan. 14 after paying a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where she had received treatment.

“I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year,” the princess began her message on Instagram. “My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.”

The royal, who will join husband Prince William as a joint patron of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, continued, “We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.”

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with Richard Bosworth during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in west London on January 14, 2025. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

As a joint patron, Kate said she hoped to support “groundbreaking research and clinical excellence” while “promoting patient and family wellbeing” in an attempt to “save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer.”

“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery,” she continued. “As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to.” Princess Kate concluded simply, “Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

The royal announced she had been diagnosed with cancer back in March 2024, taking most of the year away from the spotlight to focus on her treatment and recovery. In September, the princess announced she had completed chemotherapy treatment.

Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with members of staff during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed,” the mother of three said in a video at the time. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

Reflecting on her diagnosis and treatment Kate continued, “the cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”

The royal said at the time that she was “doing what I can to stay cancer free,” saying that her “path to healing and full recovery is long” and that she “must continue to take each day as it comes.”