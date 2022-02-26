Kanye West Using Bizarre Strategy to Stop Kim Kardashian Divorce

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been in the midst of a divorce for the past year now. More recently, West has shared a number of concerning posts on social media about Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. These posts led the reality star to petition the court to deem her legally single. According to TMZ, West is now implementing a bizarre strategy to stop his divorce from his estranged wife from being finalized.

In response to Kardashian’s latest filing, West filed documents of his own to try to prevent his social media posts, ones in which he attacked Kardashian and Davidson, inadmissible in the upcoming hearing. West and his lawyers are reportedly arguing that the posts should not be admissible in court because they could be considered hearsay. More specifically, they’re arguing that it’s hard for Kardashian to know whether her estranged husband actually penned the posts, despite the fact that they were made on his account.

“Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation,” West’s lawyer is claiming. “Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye.” It should be noted that the documents did not state that the rapper did not make the posts. However, they are trying to argue that Kardashian and her team have not validated whether West himself posted the messages or not. As if that wasn’t enough, West’s team is also arguing that the pair’s prenuptial agreement can’t be viewed as valid. This could mean another delay in their proceedings, as they may have to validate the document’s legitimacy during a trial (or if both parties agree).

All of this has come after Kardashian accused West of “emotional distress” in new court documents. She filed documents in hopes that the court would terminate their marital status in advance of an official divorce agreement. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stated in the documents, per Us Weekly, “I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.” Kardashian and West’s latest legal battle will reportedly play out in court next week.