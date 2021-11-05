Kanye West Unfollows Kim Kardashian Amid Pete Davidson Rumors

Kanye West is reportedly not happy with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian after seeing pictures of Kim Kardashian with SNL star Pete Davidson. West, 44, has unfollowed Kardashian, 40, on Instagram. West recently began following her back on the social media platform just two months ago. The DONDA rapper initially wiped his followers clean, only following users with blacked-out icons. Kardashian followed suit, changing her icon to match West’s — prompting West to follow her again. The reality star recently changed her icon back to a photo of herself.

West’s unfollowing comes amid speculation the SKIMS founder may be dating Davidson, 27. She filed for divorce from West in February of this year. The couple married in Italy in 2013.

The divorce filing came after a tumultuous few years with West. he’s been open about his struggles managing his bipolar disorder. But it appears that Kardashian grew tired of West’s public meltdowns and Twitter tirades. His bid for presidency and support of Donald Trump appeared to be one of the final nails in the coffin.

Though Kardashian stood by West publicly, she told Andy Cohen during the Keeping Up With the Kardashian reunion special that she and West grew apart over “lifestyle differences.” West reportedly wanted to make their family home in Wyoming on a ranch he owned. Kardashian admitted on her show that she grew tired of following West everywhere.

The former couple share four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. West and Kardashian have remained supportive of one another. He was present during her recent hosting gig on Saturday Night Live in October. Kardashian was present for West’s multiple DONDA listening parties.

Despite such, West recently made it clear that he’s not ready to give up on their marriage. “SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” he said during Revolt’s Drink Champs.” “So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

He also believes there are people influencing Kardashian’s decision. “[There] are people all around in my [wife’s] ear,” he added. “This is a publicist that’s next to her,” he added. “I don’t f–k with her.”