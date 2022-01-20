Kanye West and Julia Fox Pack on the PDA in New Intimate Photo

Julia Fox has not been shy about sharing intimate PDA photos with Kanye West. The Uncut Gems star shared another one on her Instagram Story Wednesday. West, 44, and Fox, 31, confirmed their relationship earlier this month when Fox wrote an article for Interview Magazine.

The latest photo, shared by Entertainment Tonight, showed Fox and West kissing, with Fox’s back to the camera. Fox also held up a glass of wine in the picture. The actress did not add a caption.

Fox and West have been almost inseparable since they spent New Year’s Eve together in Miami, and have been pictured packing on the PDA in both New York and Los Angeles. On Jan. 6, Fox described her elaborate second date with West for Interview, which also published photos of the couple by Kevin Leyva. Two pictures showed the couple kissing on the ground, inside a spacious closet. After the two saw Slave Play and had dinner at Carbone in New York, West surprised Fox by taking her to a hotel suite filled with clothes.

In the Jan. 13 episode of Forbidden Fruits, her podcast with Niki Takesh, Fox opened up about her relationship with West. “For right now, I’m just living in the moment and I don’t have any expectations,” Fox said. “There are no labels. None of that. It’s just people that make each other feel better. It’s really such a Gemini/Aquarius connection. It’s very inspirational.”

According to Fox, the two can “keep up with each other” and their minds both work very fast. “What’s really exciting about him is that any idea can become a reality, anything is possible, any dream is possible, and I love that. He’s such a doer,” Fox said. “He’s like, ‘Let’s do it now! Don’t wait.’”

West and Fox’s relationship started around the time his estranged wife Kim Kardashian began dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. A source close to Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight that she isn’t upset with West’s new relationship. “Kim wants to move on from Kanye, so she isn’t bothered that Julia and Kanye are seeing each other,” the source said. “Kim is happy if Kanye is happy, and she is glad that he’s putting his energy into someone else romantically.” Other sources told TMZ Kardashian is supportive of West’s relationship with Fox, especially since Fox has admitted to being a fan of the Kardashian family in the past.

