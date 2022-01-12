How Kim Kardashian Reportedly Feels About Kanye West Dating Julia Fox

Kanye West has been dating actor Julia Fox amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian. How does his estranged wife feel about West’s new relationship? According to TMZ, she’s supportive of West finding love again.

The publication reported that Kardashian doesn’t have any issue with West dating Fox. In fact, she’s reportedly especially supportive of the relationship because Fox is a fan of the Kardashian family. The mom of four believes that the fact that Fox is a fan of her family is a good sign that Kardashian and West’s co-parenting relationship will go smoothly if she’s involved. Sources told TMZ that Kardashian also just wants West to be happy and that she’s thrilled to see him smiling again thanks to his new relationship.

Prior to dating West, Fox shared her fondness for the Kardashian family on her podcast Forbidden Fruits. TMZ noted that in a recently resurfaced episode of the podcast, which Fox co-hosts with Niki Takesh, the two chronicled pop culture moments from 2021. The pair not only spoke about Kardashian and West’s divorce, but Fox also admitted that she was a fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She did say that it was “embarrassing” that she watched the series ever since it debuted in 2007, but added that she does miss it after the show came to an end. The Uncut Gems star also said about the famous family, “It’s like you are happy for them when something good happens to them.”

During the episode, Fox also discussed Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson. The reality star has reportedly fully moved on from West and is enjoying her time with the Saturday Night Live star. Over the past few months, the couple has been spotted going on vacation together and having multiple, private dinners in both New York City and Los Angeles. Kardashian and Davidson were first linked shortly after she hosted SNL in October. The pair were linked months after Kardashian filed for divorce from West. After nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. She reportedly asked for joint legal and physical custody of their four kids — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Prior to their 2014 wedding, they did sign a prenuptial agreement, which will likely make the split more simple. However, nearly a year after Kardashian filed for divorce, the pair’s divorce proceedings are still ongoing.