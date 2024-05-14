Kendall Jenner Gets Candid About Wanting to Having Kids

It seems every year, the Kardashian-Jenner crew expands. Out of all six siblings, only one has yet to embark on the journey of parenthood: Kendall Jenner. The supermodel has been open about waiting to start a family, noting she has over a dozen nieces and nephews to keep her occupied. While she says she's enjoying being childless at the moment, she spoke with Vogue about a previous timeline she'd set for herself to become a mother.

"When I was young I used to say that by 27 I'd love to have kids," she said. "Now I'm past that and I feel like I'm still so young." Jenner, 28, recently split from Bad Bunny. But she still hopes to achieve her dream of being a mother one day. "Relationships mean so much to me," she added, noting, "and I can't wait to have a life with someone one day, to have kids, to create a family."

Entertainment Tonight reports Jenner and Bunny split in December 2023. "They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go. They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down," a source said of their breakup. She previously dated NBA player, Ben Simmons, as well as fellow ball player, Devin Booker.

As of now, there are 14 Kardashian-Jenner grandchildren. Kim shares North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with her ex-husband, Kanye West. Tristan Thompson and Khloe share True and Tatum. Mason, Penelope, and Reign are the children of Kourtney and Scott Disick. Kourtney also has a son, Rocky, with her husband, Travis Barker). Stormi and Aire are the children of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. And Dream is Rob Kardashian's daughter. Whenever the model decides to have a baby, there are plenty of cousins around!