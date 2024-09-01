Johnny Depp's new girlfriend, Russian model Iuliia Vlasova, posted photos of them together this weekend with a cryptic message for fans. Reports of their relationship have been circulating since at least July of 2024, but they have kept out of the public eye for the most part. That changed on Saturday, but Vlasova warned: "Don't believe everything you hear on the internet."

Vlasova's post features two photos of herself and Depp in some kind of rustic outdoor space – possibly owned by Depp judging by the decor, which includes a Hunter S. Thompson poster. Depp has his arms around Vlasova in the pictures and both are smiling happily, but Vlasova's caption ends with "My dear friend." It's unclear if this is meant as a refutation of the reports that she and Depp are dating, as they look quite close.

Back in July, sources told PEOPLE that 61-year-old Depp has a "casual" relationship with 28-year-old Vlasova. While they didn't want to put labels on anything, they were seen out in public together several times, sparking fan speculation. Depp and Vlasova seem to have been acquainted for quite some time, even appearing in a photo together back in July of 2022.

Depp has an infamous love life even by celebrity standards, and it has only drawn more attention since his televised Depp v. Heard defamation trial. However, Depp came under fire for his treatment of partners long before that. In 1989 pundits raised eyebrows at his relationship with Winona Ryder, who was 17 years old while Depp was 26. That looks far different today with the 33-year age gap between him and Vlasova.

Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation over an op-ed that she wrote about her experience of domestic violence, without naming him. The case was sensationalized thanks in large part to its coverage on TV, and has since been compiled into a Netflix original series. Depp v. Heard is streaming now.