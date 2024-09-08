Reese Witherspoon Confirms New Romance With PDA

Actress Reese Witherspoon was spotted holding hands with financier Oliver Haarmann on Wednesday, apparently confirming the dating rumors that have swirled around them all summer. Photos published by Page Six show Witherspoon and Haarmann holding onto each other as they left a hotel in New York City, and smiling at passersby on their way to an awaiting car. Reports of their romance date back to at least July.

Witherspoon and Haarmann were in NYC last week along with Witherspoon's 20-year-old son Deacon and her 11-year-old son Tennessee. Deacon comes from her first marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe, while Tennessee comes from her second marriage to Jim Toth. Witherspoon and Toth finalized their divorce in August of 2023, and many reports indicated that the 48-year-old actress did not plan on dating any time soon. However, back in July she was spotted with Haarmann having dinner in the West Village.

At the time, sources told The Daily Mail that Witherspoon and Haarmaan had been secretly dating for months, and had spent the whole weekend together – not just one meal. However, at the same time sources told PEOPLE that the pair were "just friends," and that Witherspoon planned on "taking things slow when it comes to dating." They went on: "She enjoys it but doesn't want it to be a big focus. She's busy with work and her son. These are her biggest priorities."

Haarmann was previously married to Mala Gaonkar, and they reportedly share two sons together. He is 57 years old, and is not a public figure on Witherspoon's level. It's unclear if the two live close together, as Witherspoon typically spends most of her time in L.A.

Witherspoon shares Deacon and her 24-year-old daughter Ava with Phillippe. They were married in 1999 when Witherspoon was 23 years old, and they split in 2006. They shared joint custody of their children and were generally amicable co-parents. Meanwhile, Witherspoon dated actor Jake Gyllenhaal briefly before getting into a relationship with Toth in 2010. Toth was a talent agent at the agency that represents Witherspoon. They announced their divorce just a few days before their 12th wedding anniversary.

Witherspoon is relatively forthcoming with fans on social media, so many feel a particular investment in her personal life. She often shares glimpses of motherhood and domestic life on Instagram, and her personality shines through in unscripted work such as her book club. However, so far she has not commented publicly on her relationship with Haarmann.