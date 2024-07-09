Julia Fox Seemingly Comes Out as a Lesbian

Uncut Gems star Julia Fox is opening up about her sexuality. On Monday, July 8, the actress, 34, who has been linked to Drake, seemingly came out as a lesbian in a TikTok clip while sharing a snippet of user @emgwaciedawgie's viral video. "I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It's like 'Aww, you hate that man,' " @emgwaciedawgie said in the clip. "Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry boys. Won't happen again," Fox then told the camera while filming the video wearing sunglasses and a gray tank top walking down the street.

She's been open about her love life and sex life often. She revealed earlier this year that she'd been celibate for 2 ½ years.

Her last public romance was a two-month media frenzy with Kanye West, now known as "Ye." She says she was open to simply hooking up with the Yeezy founder when she learned he'd asked a friend for her number. But she was surprised when he asked her to be his girlfriend during their first meeting.

In her memoir, she wrote of realizing their relationship was more of a prop for the rapper. She also dished about his controlling nature, which resulted in him changing her wardrobe and calling and texting her nonstop.

"The only time he engages is when the camera is on us when he will grab me and kiss me passionately," she wrote, as reported by Vulture noting most of their interaction was captured by Ye's personal photographer. "As we post like puppets, I question his true intentions, feeling that this grand gesture is nothing more than a publicity stunt," she added. "I'm disconnected from the moment. I try to find gratitude for the lavish gifts, but the feeling of insincerity lingers."

Fox was previously married to Peter Artemiev. They share a son, Valentino.