Kacey Musgraves and Poet Boyfriend Reportedly Split After 2 Years

Kacey Musgraves has reportedly split from her boyfriend of two years, Cole Schafer. Page Six reports that the Grammy-winning country star and poet have broken up, with sources telling the outlet that the relationship has been over "for at least a month." Musgraves, 35, and Schafer, 29, no longer follow one another on Instagram, but have kept up posts of one another on their respective pages, and have not directly addressed rumors of a split.

Musgraves and Schafer were first spotted together in June 2021, around a year after the "Rainbow" singer announced her divorce from singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly. The couple went Instagram official just days later, and Musgraves told The New York Times in August that she and Schafer had met after locking eyes in a restaurant. At the time, the country artist said "he did not know who I was, which I loved."

In March 2022, Musgraves opened up about her relationship to Time, saying, "I feel really lucky to be with someone who is so secure and is a champion of me reaching for every star possible. It's a really beautiful thing for a man to be able to support a woman in that way and not take it personally." The singer-songwriter continued that she had no desire to keep her relationship out of the spotlight.

"I don't really want to keep things private, because I'm proud of the love that I have. I'm very happy," she told the outlet. "It's natural to want to share that. And I don't want to come across like a robot – I think people like me because I share who I am. But you also have to remember that you are under a magnifying glass, and it can get picked apart." Musgraves added, "You're going to hear from the trolls. I'd be lying if I said it didn't affect me. People forget that there are real feelings there. But it also makes me feel sorry for people – I can't imagine being so miserable that I have to spread that negativity."

In January, Musgraves penned a loving message to Schafer on Instagram while celebrating his birthday, calling him the "brightest flame" in her world. "So grateful for all the laughs and adventures, deep talks, ego checks, wise advice, forehead kisses, the books you recommend, your late night 'oh I just whipped this up' and somehow it's extremely gourmet pasta (like, actually Michelin star) situations, the gorgeous way you observe the world and the words that follow," she wrote at the time. "And mostly your unabashed, full-throttle vulnerability which is easily the sexiest thing about you. I can't wait to see what this year brings to you."