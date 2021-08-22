Kacey Musgraves Teases New Music, Lyrics About Divorce From Ruston Kelly

✖

Kacey Musgraves gave her Instagram followers a taste of what's to come on her upcoming album, and it sounds like a heavy dose of heartbreak. Musgraves, who split from her ex-husband Ruston Kelly last year, after two years of marriage, teased the track in a series of Instagram posts revealing some lyrics from the as-yet-unreleased track.

"Let me set the scene/Two lovers ripped right at the seams/They woke up from the perfect dream/And then the darkness came," Musgraves croons in the heartbreaking snippet. "I signed the papers yesterday/You came and took your things away/Moved out of the home we made/And gave you back your name." Musgrave adds, "What have we done?/Did we fly too high?/Just to get burned by the sun?/No one's to blame/'Cause we called all the angels to save us/Called them by name/But I guess they got lost."

The singer opened up about what led to the split in a May interview with ELLE magazine where she explained that the pandemic forced her to confront her thoughts in a way she might not have if it had never happened. "I could have coasted for another couple of years," she said, "just not paying attention to my feelings or not really dealing with some things."

She began asking herself questions like, "Why did I make these decisions? How did I get here? How can I prevent myself from getting there again? Why do I keep choosing the same kind of people?" With several long marriages in her family, the 32-year-old admitted that "It was hard to not feel like I was in some ways a failure" when she got divorced, though she pointed out, "There’s nothing more shameful than staying somewhere where you don’t fit anymore."

Musgraves turned to music to help her work through her feelings, writing around 40 songs, 15 of which made it onto her next album. The album is structured in three acts, and Musgraves describes it as a tragedy. "The word tragedy just popped into my mind," she recalled. "And I was like, 'Whoa, what if the album was formulated like a modern Shakespearean or Greek tragedy?'" The singer shared that her latest project tells the story of "two people who love each other so much, but they cannot make it work in the physical realm to be together, because it’s just not written in the stars for them. It almost takes the blame off the two people, which is what I like, because it could be easy in a heartbreak to be like, 'Well, you f—ed up, it’s your fault.’ ‘No, you f—ed up, it’s your fault.’ And it’s like, ‘No, let’s just blame the stars. Let’s just say that we’re not meant to be.'"

The Texas native's new project will follow her critically acclaimed album Golden Hour, which was named Album of the Year at the Grammys in 2019, where Musgraves thanked Kelly in her acceptance speech. "If you would’ve told me the night of the Grammys, 'Hey, in two years, you’re going to be divorced and have a whole ’nother album written,'" she said, "I would have been like, 'F— off. No. No way.'" From the sound of this upcoming album, she could have another award winner on her hands.