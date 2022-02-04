Kacey Musgraves Addresses Reported Pregnancy Rumors With Boyfriend Cole Schafer

Kacey Musgraves responded to a pregnancy rumor that surfaced on social media this week. The “Justified” singer, who is now dating poet Cole Schafer after her divorce from fellow musician Ruston Kelly, is not expecting. Musgraves, 33, and Kelly were married in 2017 and finalized their divorce in September 2020.

Earlier Thursday, the Instagram gossip page Deuxmoi published a tip from an anonymous source that claimed Musgraves was expecting. “This country singer has a bun in the oven. Affecting the whole tour, won’t do any costume changes,” the tip read. It had the subject line “Slow Bun,” a reference to Musgraves’ 2018 hit “Slow Burn.”

This post sparked wild fan speculation on social media. However, her representative, Benny Tarantini, later told Radar Online this was not true. “I can confirm on record that she is not pregnant,” Tarantini said.

Musgraves is in the middle of her Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour. Her next show is on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The North American leg of the tour ends on Feb. 25 in Toronto. Over the summer, Musgraves will be performing at festivals throughout Europe. In July, she stops at the Splendour in the Grass festival in Yelgun, Australia.

Musgraves and Schafer met in a crowded restaurant, she told the New York Times in August 2021. “He did not know who I was, which I loved,” Musgraves said about the meeting, before noting how frustrating it is that the paparazzi definitely knows who she is now. “A handful of grown men come out, and they’re sweating trying to keep up with you on the sidewalk. It feels very predatory.”

The singer’s latest album is Star-Crossed, which was referred to by many as a “divorce album” in comparison to its predecessor, 2018’s Golden Hour. Although the album was a big critical and commercial success, it surprisingly didn’t do well with Grammy nominations. “Camera Roll” was nominated for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance, but the album itself was shut-out. This was likely due to the Recording Academy country screening committee’s controversial decision to classify the album as pop instead of country. “You can take the girl out of the country (genre) but you can’t take the country out of the girl,” Musgraves tweeted in response.

Musgraves does have six Grammys to her name. Same Trailer Different Park and Golden Hour both won Best Country Album, while Golden Hour also won Album of the Year. She’s also won Grammys for the hits “Merry Go ‘Round,” “Space Cowboy,” and “Butterflies.”