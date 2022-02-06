Justin Timberlake Reportedly Reconnects With Britney Spears Amid Drama With Jessica Biel

Is there a Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake reunion in the works? According to a report from OK! Magazine, the “Sexy Back” singer has been in communication with the “Baby One More Time” pop diva amid reported trouble with Timberlake and his wife, actress Jessica Biel. Biel and Timberlake listed their Hollywood Hills family home for $35 million last year. They also recently uploaded their 5,400-square-foot penthouse in Manhattan for $29 million. By doing so, many are wondering whether it means their relationship is coming to an end. One insider tells the magazine that they “have reached a breaking point.” In the meantime, Timberlake has been chatting it up with Spears, allegedly.

Timberlake has made apologies for the way he’s treated Spears in the past, such as him creating a song and music video, “Cry Me a River,” about her allegedly cheating on him during their relationship. Sources also claim he’s been worried about her amid her conservatorship issues.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Justin has been following Britney’s situation extremely carefully and checked in on her a bunch of times,” the source said. “They’ll talk about the old days and how glad Justin is that she’s found happiness.” The problem is that Biel has not been aware of such contact.

“Justin has good intentions, but his behavior is inappropriate,” the source added. “If it was Jess communicating with one of her exes, Justin would expect to be in the loop about it.”

Timberlake and Biel have two cons: Silas, 6, and Phineas, 19 months. The source of their tension is reportedly differences in lifestyle preferences. “They had a blowout fight just before Christmas,” the insider said. “Justin was trying to get Jessica to change her mind about pulling the plug on their Hollywood life. Jessica was in tears. She gave him an ultimatum: Settle down once and for all with her and the kids or risk losing her for good. It got so tense, it almost ruined the holidays.”

There’s also been reported concerns of infidelity. Timberlake has been spotted getting too close to other women. Biel is reportedly one foot out the door.